CM YS Jagan lauds PM Modi for launching Agriculture Infrastructure Fund to finance farmers

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for launching the Rs 1 lakh crore Agricultural Infrastructure Fund. He said the fund, which was rolled out by the central government, would enable farmers to add value to their crops and earn a steady income. CM YS Jagan hopes that this will help improve our agricultural economy. He has already mentioned on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the Center has brought in the Agricultural Infrastructure Fund towards self-sufficiency in the agricultural sector. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the event on Sunday via video conference.

I congratulate Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji for launching the Agri-Infra fund of ₹ 1 Lakh Cr. This initiative will boost our agricultural economy by enabling farmers to add value to their produce & get sustainable higher incomes. #AatmaNirbharKrishi — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) August 9, 2020

The fund was set up with Rs 1 lakh crore under the Prime Minister's Kisan Yojana. Through this, Rs 17,000 crore will be distributed to about 8.5 crore farmers in the country at the rate of Rs 2,000 and necessary facilities will be provided to maintain crop yields under the Agricultural Infrastructure Fund. Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and other officials and farmers participated in the event online.