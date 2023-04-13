CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's programme postponed

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari district): Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's visit to Kovvur on April 14 has been postponed. He is scheduled to visit Kovvur town on Dr BR Ambedkar's Jayanti for the 'Volunteers ki Vandanam' programme. Large-scale arrangements have also been made for this. Information was received from the CMO that the CM's visit was suddenly cancelled.

Home Minister Taneti Vanitha on Wednesday informed that the Chief Minister's visit has been postponed to May first week due to unavoidable reasons. After receiving the information about the cancellation of the CM's visit, the officials and public representatives stopped the arrangements. Ahead of the CM's tour in Kovvur, some trees and some branches were removed from Nandamuru road to Buddha statue centre along the way as part of security arrangements. Speed breakers were also removed on the road en route to Jagan's roadshow. About 40 electricity poles have been set up on a war footing by the officials of department concerned in the roadshow and public meeting area. But all these arrangements went in vain due to the sudden cancellation of the CM's visit.