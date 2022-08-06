CM YS Jagan to attend Adivasi Day programme on Aug 9

Paderu (ASR District): Alluri Sitarama Raju District Collector Sumeet Kumar said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will attend the World Adivasi Day programme to be held at Paderu on August 9. On Friday, he held a preparatory meeting with the officials of various departments and public representatives regarding the Chief Minister's visit. Construction of helipad and approach road from there should be carried out, he said. Adivasi Day should be organised in a festive atmosphere and photo exhibitions and music and dance programmes should be arranged.

The Collector suggested that stalls should be set up with details of development and welfare schemes under the auspices of various government departments at the meeting premises.

Paderu MLA Bhagyalakshmi suggested that tribal dignitaries should be felicitated.

District SP Satish Kumar said that necessary traffic control measures and diversions will be taken.

ITDA Project Officer Ronanki Gopala Krishna, Sub-Collector Abhishek, DRO Dayanidhi and others were present.