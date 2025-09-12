CMR Textiles and Jewellers opens new shopping mall

Visakhapatnam: CMR Textiles and Jewellers Private Limited, largest textile trading company in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha and Karnataka, inaugurated its new shopping mall at Miyapur Crossroads by Serilingampally MLA Arekapudi Gandhi.

Retired IAS Dasari Srinivasulu, Hindu Dharma Parirakshana Trust chairman Srikanth, corporator Madhavaram Jagadeeswara Rao, Retired IAS Officer Uma Malleswara Rao attended as special guests.

Speaking on the occasion, founder chairman of the CMR Group Mavuri Venkata Ramana said that the organisation has been encouraged by the people of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana for the past 40 years.

All varieties of jewellery are made available here to exceed the customers’ preferences, he added. A wide range of gold ornaments are made available with cutting-edge designs in the showroom, Venkata Ramana mentioned. As part of a gift for the inaugural offer, a flat 9 per cent discount on gold ornaments and a discount of Rs 12,500 on the purchase of 1 kg of silver can be availed, Venkata Ramana announced.

Famous film actors Mrunal Thakur and Bulli Raju were special attractions in the inaugural ceremony. Mrunal Thakur visited all the sections and opined that the quality of the clothes is very good and they are available at reasonable prices.