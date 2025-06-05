Coalition govt flayed for failure to implement ‘Super Six’ promises

Vijayawada: APCC president YS Sharmila Reddy on Wednesday lambasted the one-year rule of the TDP-led alliance, labeling it a ‘Day of public deception’ rather than a true reflection of the people’s mandate.

She asserted that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s administration has twisted the public’s revolutionary verdict, which a year ago today brought the alliance to power to end ‘Insane, corrupt, and anarchic rule.’

Addressing the media, Sharmila accused the government of squandering a year under the guise of ‘Reconstruction,” misleading the public with empty promises of “Setting things right.” “They put cauliflowers in our ears by saying they were putting things back on track,” she remarked, criticising the government’s failure to deliver on its “Super Six” guarantees.

“They sidelined development citing debt and neglected public welfare by claiming lack of funds,” she charged. Sharmila also pointed to the increased electricity bills, which she said pierced holes in people’s pockets.

The APCC chief highlighted the government’s perceived inaction on key issues, stating, “There is no accountability for the promises made during bifurcation. Special Category Status was not even requested.” She further criticised the government for remaining silent when the Central government led by the BJP reduced the height of the Polavaram project, calling it a betrayal.

Referring to the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, Sharmila said, “They promised to revive the Visakha Steel Plant but instead terminated the jobs of 4,000 workers.” She also accused the government of causing “irreparable injustice” to Muslims by supporting the Waqf Bill.

“Today is not Public Verdict Day. It is ‘Andhra Pradesh Public Deception Day,” Sharmila declared.

She squarely placed the blame on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan, asserting, “It is the day Modi, Babu, and Pawan deceived the people of the State in the name of trust.”

Sharmila Reddy also took a jab at YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy.

She criticised Jagan Mohan Reddy’s actions, stating, “While Chandrababu Naidu has been backstabbing the people for a year by not implementing the Super Six guarantees, showing false hopes of heaven, and telling fabricated stories instead of implementing schemes, Jagan, by not going to the Assembly to question public issues, not raising his voice on alliance promises, and demanding opposition status through house press meets, is also a backstabber.”