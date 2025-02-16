Coalition govt. will create 20 lakh jobs in five Years, says Nimmala Ramanaidu

Andhra Pradesh Irrigation Minister Dr. Nimmala Ramanaidu announced that the coalition government is committed to generating 20 lakh job opportunities over the next five years. During a campaign event on Sunday, he highlighted the government's immediate plan to release the District Selection Committee (DSC) for filling 16,000 teacher positions, a move initiated by former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu upon assuming office.

Dr. Ramanaidu emphasized that the DSC will be published as soon as the MLC elections conclude, with the intention to finalize teacher appointments before the start of the next academic year under the guidance of Minister Nara Lokesh.

While campaigning in Palakollu for MLC candidate Perabathula Rajasekharam, who represents the graduates from both Godavari districts, the Minister urged local residents to actively support Rajasekharam’s candidacy. He called upon graduates to deliver a clear majority to the NDA alliance in the Legislative Council elections, reinforcing the government’s vision for a prosperous future through job creation and educational opportunities.