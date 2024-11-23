Collector inspects GGH; asks staff to provide better medicare to poor

Eluru: District Collector K Vetri Selvi made a surprise visit to the Government General Hospital here on Friday. For about two hours she thoroughly verified every department of the hospital.

She herself went to the outpatient department and gave her phone number and took the OP ticket. According to the OP number taken, the orthopaedic doctor was contacted and her leg was examined.

After that, she took the medicine slip written by the doctor and went to the medicine counter and asked whether the medicine was registered in the register or not. She enquired whether a staff member was appointed to inform the patients about the OP centre or not.

The superintendent of the hospital was asked about the stock and shortage of medicines related to all the diseases provided to the patients.

After talking to the patients, she enquired if any of the staff members were asking money from the patients for the medical services. Similarly, doctors were asked about the waiting time for patients coming for physically handicapped certificates.

The Collector inspected the toilets in the dental section and observed whether there was running water or not. She ordered the officials to submit necessary proposals for running water.

She also inspected various departments and the diagnostic equipment. She has visited the medical services counter, treatment centres, pathology centre, blood bank, ICU, surgical ICU, washrooms, dialysis unit and MRI scanning, etc.

The staff and doctors should not be lax in providing health services to the poor under any circumstances and should provide services with a humanitarian focus, she instructed.

From the lowest level working in the hospital to the superintendent level, they should provide medical services to the patients with dedication. The Collector inspected the surroundings of the hospital.

The personnel concerned were directed to identify the vehicles kept by private persons in the hospital premises and provide the relevant details to the RDO.

She has enquired about the ambulance facility. She asked the staff to carry out repair to the trauma care ambulance.

The Collector instructed that the hospital should be kept clean.

If the cleanliness is neglected, the relevant contract will be cancelled. Corporation staff have been instructed to do fogging twice a week to prevent mosquitoes.

Vetri Selvi made it clear that she would visit the hospital frequently from now on and study the problems. She warned that action would be taken if the staff members are found negligent in providing medical services to the patients.

She suggested to the officials take steps to arrange a waiting room for the relatives who come for delivery cases.

The Collector was accompanied by hospital superintendent M S Raju, DMHO Dr S Sharmishta, DCHS Paul Satish Kumar, RMO D Durgakumar, Eluru RDO Achyuta Ambarish, doctors and staff of various departments of the hospital.