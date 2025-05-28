Live
Collector instructs officials to identify land for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya
Anantapur: District Collector Dr Vinod Kumar V directed officials to identify suitable land for establishing a Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Kalyandurgam.
On Tuesday, the Collector inspected proposed sites, including 17.12 acres in Survey No. 464 and 1.35 acres in Survey No. 465 located along Dharmavaram Road. Since the school requires 30 acres, he instructed the RDO to identify additional government land available in the area. Later, the Collector visited the Kalyandurgam RDO office and held a review meeting with and survey officials to discuss land availability.
He also inspected 37.45 acres in Survey No. 389 near East Kodipalli village and asked for detailed reports on all available government lands in the region. Deputy Inspector of Survey Surya Narayana Reddy and other officials participated in the inspection.