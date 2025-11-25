Collector orders swift action on issues raised in ZP meeting

Nandyal: District Collector G Raja Kumari instructed officials to ensure immediate resolution of all matters raised by public representatives in the recent Zilla Parishad general body meeting. After receiving public grievances at the Collectorate’s PGRS Hall on Monday, she conducted a detailed review with department heads and issued firm directions for prompt corrective measures.

The Collector called for urgent action on issues highlighted during ZP meeting held on November 7 and directed Excise department to remove a liquor shop located near ZP High School in Nandikotkur, following complaints. National Highways officials were asked to address access issues faced by Brahmanakotkur farmers due to NH–340C road works, while Irrigation officials were told to clear sand deposited in fields as a result of Handri–Neeva canal activities. She also instructed the Deputy CEO to ensure that ZPTCs and MPTCs are mandatorily invited to all mandal and village-level meetings, in line with protocol.

Taking note of administrative lapses, the Collector warned that absence of Kotthapalli Tahsildar during resurvey operations should not recur. She directed Panchayat Raj and Agriculture officials to expedite completion of Rythu Seva Kendra works in Bannuru village and advised employment guarantee field assistants to avoid errors while allocating tasks. Instructions were also issued to strengthen bunds during desilting works, remove encroachments in Dudyala tank, provide gazette details of Kurukunda temples, and ensure full distribution of Bengal gram seeds to eligible farmers.

Raja Kumari further directed all departments to maintain daily records of drone utilisation supplied by the state government. Details of flight hours and purpose of use must be updated in Drone Mart and submitted to the Collectorate through official departmental email IDs, she added.