Collector urges students to take deworming tablets
Directs the officials to ensure that the tablets will be administered to the students of 1,663 Anganwadi centres and 1,957 schools
Nandyal: In observance of National Deworming Day on February 10, district Collector G Rajakumari has directed the authorities concerned to ensure that all children aged between 1 to 19 years in government and private schools receive Albendazole tablets.
On Monday, she chaired a review meeting with the officials at PGRS Hall at the Collectorate and discussed implementation of deworming programme as part of public grievance resolution platform.
The Collector emphasised the health risks posed by intestinal worms, particularly anaemia among adolescent girls. She stressed the importance of deworming and instructed that Albendazole 400 mg tablets be administered to students across 1,663 Anganwadi centres and 1,957 schools. Additionally, she urged teachers to supervise the administration of the medication and educate students on personal hygiene, handwashing, and environmental cleanliness to prevent worm infections.
Following the meeting, Collector Rajakumari, along with Joint Collector C Vishnu Charan, DM&HO Dr Venkatramana, District Program Officer Dr Kantharao Naik, and other officials, released awareness posters on deworming to promote the initiative.
The district administration calls upon parents, teachers, and healthcare workers to actively participate in National Deworming Day and ensure the well-being of children across the region.