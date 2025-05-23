Complete land acquisition on war-footing: Collector

Nellore: Stating that the government is keen on transforming Nellore district as industrial hub, district Collector O Anand directed the officials to ensure completion of land acquisition that is pending under various projects in the district.

Addressing a review meeting with revenue, road and buildings, national highway, railway, Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC), Mega Industrial Hub and forest department officials on Thursday, the Collector pointed out that an inordinate delay in acquiring land leads to industrialists second over establishing the units.

Anand has expressed his displeasure with officials on their failure in making payments and awards, and he did not ask them to explain the reasons. This kind of reason automatically affects the aim of government providing employment to the youth in the district, he said.

