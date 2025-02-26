Concrete measures in place to prevent road accidents

Visakhapatnam: District collector MN Harendhira Prasad emphasised the need to consider concrete measures to prevent road accidents in the district.

At the road safety committee meeting held in the presence of City Police Commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi here on Tuesday, the District Collector took stock of the data pertaining to the deaths and injuries caused by road accidents in the district last year along with the compensation provided by the government to the victims’ family.

The discussions included compensation being provided to victims of road accidents caused by unidentified vehicles, measures in place to prevent road accidents.

The GVMC officials were instructed to install speed breakers on major roads in the district, particularly in the vicinity of schools and colleges. Zebra markings should be installed on the roads and markings on both sides of the road.

The City Commissioner of Police mentioned that steps are taken to make defunct traffic signals functional. Removal of unauthorised hoardings and banners that block the visibility, footpath encroachments were stressed at the meeting.

Collector said that CCTV cameras should be installed at main junctions and to improve the lighting on the roads. District Transport Officer RCH Srinivasa Rao, DCP-2 Mary Shanti, police and health department officials and GVMC officials participated in the meeting.