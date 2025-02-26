Live
- Cabinet secy speaks to CS’ on ease of doing business
- NDA will be in power for 15 years, asserts Pawan
- Five Young Men Missing in Godavari River at Tadipudi
- BJP leader lodges complaint with ED against Sam Pitroda
- Rasha Thadani shares glimpse of taking holy dip, praying at Maha Kumbh
- MCD approves plan to make 12K staff permanent
- Adverse Impact of Screen Brightness and Contrast on Eye Health
- Berhampur University VC Falls Victim To Rs 14 Lakh Cyber Fraud Scheme
- Richa Chadha: Getting back into my fitness routine is about rebuilding strength, overall well-being
- Sajjan gets lifer in anti-Sikh riots case
Just In
Concrete measures in place to prevent road accidents
Visakhapatnam: District collector MN Harendhira Prasad emphasised the need to consider concrete measures to prevent road accidents in the district.At...
Visakhapatnam: District collector MN Harendhira Prasad emphasised the need to consider concrete measures to prevent road accidents in the district.
At the road safety committee meeting held in the presence of City Police Commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi here on Tuesday, the District Collector took stock of the data pertaining to the deaths and injuries caused by road accidents in the district last year along with the compensation provided by the government to the victims’ family.
The discussions included compensation being provided to victims of road accidents caused by unidentified vehicles, measures in place to prevent road accidents.
The GVMC officials were instructed to install speed breakers on major roads in the district, particularly in the vicinity of schools and colleges. Zebra markings should be installed on the roads and markings on both sides of the road.
The City Commissioner of Police mentioned that steps are taken to make defunct traffic signals functional. Removal of unauthorised hoardings and banners that block the visibility, footpath encroachments were stressed at the meeting.
Collector said that CCTV cameras should be installed at main junctions and to improve the lighting on the roads. District Transport Officer RCH Srinivasa Rao, DCP-2 Mary Shanti, police and health department officials and GVMC officials participated in the meeting.