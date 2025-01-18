Conduct cleanliness drives in the dist: Collector Rajakumari

Nandyal: District Collector G Rajakumari has staed that, in line with the directives of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, ‘Swachh Andhra – Swachh Diwas’ programme will be conducted on a large scale across the district on Saturday (January 18). This initiative aims to promote environmental conservation and cleanliness, she added.

In a meeting held here on Friday, the Collector instructed the officials to organise extensive cleanliness drives in all residential areas, village panchayats, municipalities, schools, hospitals, bus stops, railway stations, industries, and other government and private sectors on every third Saturday of the month. Highlighting the importance of this initiative, Rajakumari said the Swachh Andhra – Swachh Diwas programme is focused on promoting environmental conservation and creating a clean atmosphere, improving public health by reducing pollution, attracting tourists, pilgrims, and investors through cleaner surrounding. Enhancing economic benefits, raising awareness about cleanliness among children and future generations.

On Saturday, the programme will include a major rally from Municipal Office in Nandyal town, which aims to encourage public participation in maintaining cleanliness. The Collector will also take part in a cleaning drive at RTC bus stand.

Collector Rajakumari emphasised that all municipalities and village panchayats must intensify their cleaning activities by removing garbage, clearing roads, and cleaning borewells, tanks, ponds, and canals as part of this mega cleanliness drive.

A nodal officer has been appointed for every department to oversee the implementation of Swachh Andhra – Swachh Diwas. The Collector assured that officials, who demonstrate exceptional performance in cleanliness drives, will be rewarded. Best practices will be documented and submitted to the government as recommendations.

The MPDOs, RWS, Panchayat, and village-level staff have been instructed to focus on the effective implementation of the programme, ensuring its success in all areas.