Conduct Ganga Jatara amid festive atmosphere: Collector

Tirupati: District Collector Dr S Venkateswar has directed officials of various departments to work in coordination for the upcoming Sri Tatayyagunta Gangamma Jatara, scheduled from May 6 to 14 while speaking at a review meeting held at the Collectorate on Monday evening.

He instructed officials to install hoardings with key information, maintain sanitation, manage queue lines, and set up control rooms. Special focus will be placed on traffic regulation, cultural programmes, medical camps, ambulance availability, drinking water, uninterrupted power supply, and fire safety measures.

Special security arrangements are being made for the ‘Sare’ procession day to manage large crowds and avoid stampedes. VIP darshan will be limited to 6–8 AM and 3–5 PM to avoid inconvenience to general devotees. MLA Arani Srinivasulu stressed the need for comfortable facilities for pilgrims.

SP V Harshavardhan Raju assured robust security and crowd control. Municipal Commissioner N Mourya highlighted sanitation and cultural event arrangements at Indira Grounds.

Officials from TTD, Endowments Department, and other civic bodies along with festival coordination committee members participated in the meeting.