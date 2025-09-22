Conduct more blood donation camps: DSP

Nellore: Mahila police station DSP CH Rama Rao has stressed the need of voluntary organisations come forward for conducting more blood donation camps for the benefit of poor.

He inaugurated a blood donation camp organised by Janatha Foundayion (JF) run by an advocate Dasari Prasad Goud in the city on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, the DSP said at present, there is need to conduct more blood donation camps to help people undergoing treatment for viral fevers in the present season and also for accident victims.

The DSP has appreciated Janatha Foundation founder Dasari Rajendra Prasad for running the organisation with youth, adding that 60 people have donated blood on Sunday.

NSS programme district coordinator B Venkatasubba Reddy, Programme officer Narendra, Narasimha Rao, Koteswara Rao and JF members were present.