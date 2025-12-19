Consul Gen of the U.S. Consulate, Hyd visits port

Visakhapatnam: Laura Williams, Consul General of the U.S. Consulate, Hyderabad, visited Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) on Thursday.

During the visit, the Consul General was briefed in detail on the port’s state-of-the-art infrastructure and its strategic role in maritime trade by Durgesh Kumar Dubey, deputy chairperson, VPA, along with heads of departments and senior officials of the port.

The presentation highlighted VPA’s cargo handling capabilities, ongoing modernisation and mechanisation initiatives and the development of covered storage facilities aimed at improving operational efficiency and environmental sustainability.

The briefing also focused on VPA’s green initiatives, including solar power generation projects undertaken to promote renewable energy usage and reduce the carbon footprint.

The sewage treatment plant and its water recycling system, which is effectively utilised for industrial applications within the port premises, was explained as part of the Port’s commitment to sustainable water management. The interaction provided an opportunity to showcase Visakhapatnam Port Authority’s continuous efforts towards adopting advanced technology, improving infrastructure, and aligning port operations with global best practices.