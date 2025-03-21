Council witnesses heated debate on CM’s Davos tour

Vijayawada: A heated debate erupted in the Legislative Council on Thursday as ruling TDP members and opposition YSRCP members sparred over Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s recent trip to Davos, Switzerland for the World Economic Forum. Both sides claimed credit for investments made during their respective tenures.

The TDP accused the previous YSRCP government of driving away investors, citing the example of Amar Raja shifting to Telangana due to unfavourable policies. Meanwhile, YSRCP members questioned the effectiveness of Naidu’s Davos visit, alleging that no Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed to secure investments for the state.

YSRCP members Tumati Madhava Rao, Dr P Ravindra Babu, and Kavuru Srinivas demanded details from the Chief Minister regarding MoUs signed at the 2025 World Economic Forum, the amount of investment secured, potential job creation, and government expenditure, particularly on payments to national media groups.

In response, the finance minister clarified that no payments were made to national media for advertisements. He explained that the WEF is not a platform for signing MoUs, but rather an opportunity for the Chief Minister to meet with company CEOs and investors to promote Andhra Pradesh’s investment-friendly policies. He acknowledged the fierce competition from cities like Pune and Bengaluru in attracting investment.

The finance minister emphasised the state government’s welcoming stance towards investors, promising a red carpet treatment for entrepreneurs. YSRCP members countered by claiming that MoUs worth Rs 13 lakh crore were signed during their rule and urged the finance minister to support investors in establishing industries.

“We want investment and we want jobs,” the finance minister asserted, stressing the government’s commitment to promoting industries and creating employment opportunities. He suggested that even if 40 per cent of the MoUs materialised, it would benefit the state. He accused the previous YSRCP government of neglecting industries, making investors hesitant to invest in Andhra Pradesh during their tenure.

Keshav highlighted that Chief Minister Naidu and his team spent three days in Davos, engaging in one-on-one meetings with CEOs, participating in discussions, and holding talks with four governments to attract investment to the state.