CPI protests for house plots to rural poor

Tirupati: The Communist Party of India (CPI) led a peaceful protest at the district Collectorate in Tirupati on Monday, demanding immediate allotment of house plots to poor families residing in rural area.

Speaking on the occasion, CPI City Secretary, stated that although the previous government issued over 14,000 house pattas, very few rural residents have received actual house plots to build houses.

In the Chindepalli area alone, 9,000 pattas were issued without corresponding assignments of house plots. The coalition government had assured that unauthorized layouts would be canceled, and rural residents would be allotted 3 cents of house plots while urban residents receive 2 cents, along with financial support for construction.

However, no houses have yet been constructed for the poor in rural or urban areas by either the former or present administration.

Residents holding pattas are frequently visiting the Collector’s office and the Chandragiri MLA’s office but are facing neglect.

The CPI warns of intensifying protests if the government fails to act promptly.

On this occasion, a memorandum was submitted to the district Collector during the protest. The Collector assured that he will consult with relevant officers and work towards a permanent solution within 15 days.