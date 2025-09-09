CPI stages protest over urea shortage

Rajamahendravaram: The Communist Party of India (CPI) district committee has criticised the government for its failure to provide urea to farmers, demanding an end to the black market for fertilisers. CPI leaders and activists held a protest on Monday at the Sub-Collector’s office, urging the government to provide immediate assistance to the farming community.

CPI Secretary Tatipaka Madhu said that the government’s failure to supply fertilisers promptly is deplorable. He accused both the Central and State governments of completely failing to resolve farmers’ issues. “Due to the government’s inappropriate policies, farmers are plunging into a debt trap and reaching a point of no return, leading to suicides every year,” he said.

Madhu called it absurd that Agriculture Minister Atchannaidu claimed there was no urea shortage in the state. “There is a severe shortage of urea, and farmers in East Godavari are suffering,” he asserted. He further alleged that urea from other states is being diverted to the godowns of coalition leaders.

The CPI demanded that the government provide quality seeds for alternative crops to every farmer free of cost and ensure an adequate supply of urea is available in the district. CPI leaders also called for an immediate halt to the process of installing smart meters on agricultural electric motors.

Furthermore, the party urged the government to release necessary funds for the completion of projects under construction in the state, including the Polavaram Project, which has been declared a national project. They also demanded the implementation of a Farmers’ Debt Relief Act to waive all farmers’ loans at once and requested a support price for dairy farmers.

Prominent CPI leaders, including Kundrapu Rambabu, V Kondalarao, P Lavanya, S Nauroji, T Nageswara Rao, P Trimurtulu, P Nageswara Rao, and Reddy Ramakrishna participated.