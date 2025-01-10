CPM demands detailed probe into Tirupati stampede

Vijayawada: The CPM state committee has demanded that a detailed probe should be conducted into the stampede that took place at the TTD queue lines on Tirupati and death of six devotees and the guilty should be punished. Party state committee meeting was held for two days on January 8 and 9 at the party office where various issues, including the death of people at Tirupati and Visakha steel plant issue were discussed.

The CPM state committee passed resolutions later. CPM politburo member B V Raghavulu, state secretary Y Srinivasa Rao and other leaders attended the meeting. CPM passed a resolution demanding that a detailed probe should be ordered into the stampede and expressed deep condolences to the families of the victims.

They said the district officials and the TTD should be held responsible for it. They alleged that the wide publicity was given to the activities of the TTD but no concrete steps were taken for the protection of devotees in the queue lines.

CPM leaders said the TTD knew that lakhs of devotees would visit for Vaikunta Ekadasi but failed to take steps for the protection of devotees. They alleged the TTD had also failed to provide food, drinking water and toilets facility to the devotees. They demanded that Rs 1 crore compensation should be paid to the kin of the victims and Rs 25 lakh to the injured.

Referring to Vizag steel plant and visit of PM Narendra Modi to Vizag city, the CPM leaders said CM N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan failed to talk about the Vizag steel plant during the visit of PM. The CPM leaders alleged the NDA leaders failed to take steps to provide mines to the steel plant.