Critical care experts urged to master ECMO

Vijayawada: As part of the continuing medical education (CME) for the critical care experts, Manipal Hospitals in collaboration with the Indian Medical Association here on Sunday hosted the programme ‘Mastering ECMO – insights from leading experts’. The event discussed advanced practices and innovations in Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO).

Dr Hanumaiah Bodepudi, president and Dr Suresh Kumar Vummineni, Secretary of IMA Vijayawada were the guests of honour at the programme.

The scientific session featured ECMO experts including Dr Sunil Karanth, chairman of Manipal Hospital Bangalore, Dr Devananda NS, HOD & Senior Consultant, Cardiovascular Surgery, Manipal Hospital, Bangalore, Dr Srinivas Samavedam, President, ISCCM and Consultant, Sindhu Hospitals, Hyderabad, Dr Kartheek Hanuman Setty, Consultant, Sakra Hospitals, Bangalore and Dr Vinay K, along with a team of experienced moderators and panellists.

A hands-on workshop session in the afternoon showcased practical demonstrations across five skill stations focusing on ECMO components, cannulation techniques, oxygenator failure, air embolism management, and 4H troubleshooting strategies. These were conducted by senior consultants including Dr Silpa Chowdhary, Dr Dharanindra, Dr Srikanth, Dr Jyothi, and Dr Dinesh, among others.

The event was supported by the Critical Care and Pulmonology Departments of Manipal Hospitals Vijayawada, comprising Dr Srinivasa Rao T, Dr V Dinesh Kumar Gontla, Dr Lokesh Gutta, Dr Uday Kiran G, Dr Jagan Mohan Ch, Dr Madhurya Ch, Dr D Anil Kumar, Dr P Jane Ramya, Dr Kavya Y, and Dr Aravind G.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Sudhakar Kantipudi, Cluster Director of Manipal Hospitals, said, “Our goal is to build strong academic platforms that drive excellence in patient care through continuous learning.”