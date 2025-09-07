Live
CTF officials nab escaped fugitive prisoners
Visakhapatnam: The special teams formed to nab two remand prisoners, who escaped from Chodavaram sub-jail on August 5, were caught within 24 hours by the City Task Force officials.
The CTF officials handed over the remand prisoners B Ramu and N Ravi Kumar and handed them to the Anakapalli district police on Saturday.
On Friday, both attacked the jail warden with a hammer and escaped from the sub-jail.
The alert CTF officials caught the remand prisoners in Visakhapatnam, while the special teams were searching for them near Ramnagar Gollalapalem near SBI Bank.
The special teams launched an extensive search at railway stations, bus stations, etc., as soon as the inmates of the sub-jail ran away.
