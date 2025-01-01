Cultivate constant desire to learn, students told

Rajamahendravaram: Rajamahendravaram City MLA Adireddy Srinivas emphasised that students should cultivate a constant desire to learn and remain curious about new developments.

He highlighted that education and science exhibitions play a vital role in sparking interest in scientific knowledge and fostering innovation.

The MLA spoke at the inaugural meet of the mandal-level Science Fair held at SKVT Government High School on Tuesday.

As part of the event, Srinivas reviewed various scientific models and devices created by students, commending their creativity and dedication.

He also honoured retiring teacher P Veerraju and unveiled the New Year diary and calendar of the AP Teachers Guild.

The fair saw several remarkable projects being show-cased. In the individual category, K Devendra Kumar, a student from the Government Boys’ High School, secured first place for his innovative project, ‘Automatic Fire-Fight Robo’.

In the group category, P Krishna Kumari and A Lavanya Devi, ninth-grade students from Lutheran Aided High School in Jampeta, won first prize for their project, ‘Solar Energy to Irrigation’. In the teachers’ category, DVND Prasad, a science teacher from Lalacheruvu Municipal High School, was awarded first place for his project, ‘Tension-Free Road’, which focuses on raising awareness about accident prevention during travel.

Urban Range Deputy Inspector of Schools B Dilip Kumar announced that these winners would represent their projects at the District Science Fair to be held on January 4 at Sri Sathya Sai Gurukulam.

The event was adjudicated by experts, including Physics lecturer Dr SK Yasub Basha, Chemistry lecturer Dr V Durga Praveena, and Biotechnology lecturer Dr K Anusha. SKVT High School Headmaster MVM Subrahmanyam, City High School Headmaster YV Rama Rao, Municipal High School Head Master T Chakradhar Rao, CRNTs Jayanti Shastri and J Srinivasarao, AP Teachers Guild State president B Chittibabu, and teacher Parasa Jagannadha Rao participated.