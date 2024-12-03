Darshan tokens issued for locals

Tirumala: TTD Chairman BR Naidu along with EO J Syamala Rao commenced issuance of tokens to locals at Mahati Auditorium in Tirupati on Monday, for Lord darshan on Tuesday (December 3). Later speaking to reporters, the TTD EO said seven counters have been set up in Mahati auditorium in Tirupati and three in community hall at Balaji Nagar in Tirumala for issuing tokens to locals.

As of now 2,500 tokens will be issued in Tirupati and 500 in Tirumala. Tokens shall be redeemed to the residents of Tirupati Urban, Tirupati Rural, Chandragiri, Renigunta, Tirumala with original Aadhaar card. Every month on first Sunday, darshan tokens will be issued at both the centres in Tirupati and Tirumala.

He said that local devotees will be eligible for next darshan only after 90 days after having darshan. Tirupati MLA A Srinivasulu, Chandragiri MLA Pulivarthi Nani, TTD Trust Board member Santharam, CVSO Sridhar, Deputy EO Lokanathamand others were present.