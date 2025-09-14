Dasara arrangements inspected at Kanaka Durga Temple

Vijayawada: NTR district collector Dr G Lakshmisha conducted a surprise inspection of the Dasara Sarannavaratri festival arrangements in Vijayawada on Saturday. Accompanied by Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam Executive Officer and Special Grade Deputy Collector VK Seena Naik and engineering officials, the inspection began at 7 am from Ghat Road and continued for four hours up to the Rajagopuram atop Indrakeeladri. The collector reviewed preparations at Indrakeeladri, Kanaka Durga Nagar and surrounding areas, focusing on facilities for the large number of devotees expected during the festival from September 22 to October 2. He emphasised that no pilgrim should face inconvenience due to iron pipes and suggested that iron mesh along queue lines be covered with cloth for safety. Dr Lakshmisha personally inspected the queue lines, the Prasadam Potu, drinking water supply points, and special puja arrangements, giving officials specific instructions to ensure smooth conduct of festivities. He directed temple authorities and engineering officials to ensure that the queue line sheds are raised and made more attractive.

Also, he suggested that adequate bathing ghats, toilets, and sanitation facilities be arranged with support from Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC). Continuous cleaning is maintained by appointing and monitoring sufficient sanitation staff and drinking water, buttermilk, milk, and biscuits are supplied to devotees waiting in queues, he added. Speaking on the occasion, the collector said the Dasara festivities should be conducted on a grand scale, reflecting culture, tradition and devotion. He stressed that officials should be held responsible if devotees face difficulties due to lapses in arrangements.

He also instructed that entry and exit points for devotees be clearly planned and that the temple be beautifully decorated to enhance the spiritual atmosphere. Vijayawada West Zone Additional DCP G Ramakrishna, temple executive engineers KVSR Koteswara Rao, Ramakrishna, Durga Rao, and other officials joined the inspection.