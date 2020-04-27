Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha announces four new red zones in Kadapa

Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha have declared four areas of Kadapa as red zones based on coronavirus intensity. Officials have been advised to carry out sanitization along those areas. He had held a meeting with district officials on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, Amzath Bhasha said that more than 2 thousand Rapid Kits have reached district. It has been revealed that 1000 people have been tested by swap test for the last two days. On the other hand, he congratulated the medical, police and sanitation workers who were struggling to curtail the corona.

Amzath Basha said that the people are not coming out after setting up the vegetable markets. He said everybody is following the social distancing and wearing masks.

He assured that the third phase of ration distribution would begin on April 29.

On the other hand, he urged Muslims to offer Ramadan prayers at homes and to follow the guidelines of the government in the prevention of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the state has reported 80 new coronavirus cases with total number of cases climbs to 1177 with 235 recovered and 35 fatal cases. The stare has so far conducted covid-19 tests to more than 62,000 people.