Detailed probe into land grabbing sought

Vijayawada : CPM state secretary V Srinivasa Rao demanded a detailed probe into the land scams that had taken place in YSRCP rule. “Thousands of acre land belonging to the poor people was forcibly taken during the YSRCP government. The victims are now struggling to get back their lands,” he said in a press release on Wednesday Srinivasa Rao said many irregularities had taken place in land acquisition for construction of houses under the Jagananna YSR colonies scheme.

He recalled that the NDA government had ordered a probe with senior IAS officer into the allegations levelled against the former minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy that he had forcibly taken the lands from people in Madanapalle. The CPM leader said the Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu held meetings and instructed the officials to submit reports by August 5 on the land grabbing cases in the state.

But he said there is no progress on the enquiry conducted by the officials. “We demand the state government to take back the encroached and grabbed lands and distribute them to the poor. During the previous TDP government, lands were encroached upon and grabbed in 12 mandals in Visakhapatnam area in 2017 and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) also submitted a report in 2018 on the allegations. However, no action has been taken on the issue,” he reminded.

The CPM leader said the YSRCP had formed another SIT in 2019 after coming to power but the SIT investigation details were not made public.

He said allegations were levelled on the involvement of 49 officers but there is no progress on it. Srinivasa Rao demanded a detailed probe with a sitting judge on the land grabbing and encroachments in the state and to take these lands and distribute to the poor.

He further demanded the government to reveal the details of the reports of two SITs immediately.