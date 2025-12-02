Development is possible only under Naidu: Anam

Nellore: Lauding that development is possible with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu only, Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy said the State is witnessing abnormal development in all fronts under Naidu’s vast experience.

On Monday, he distributed pensions at Gandhi Girijana Sangam village of Sangam mandal. Addressing the gathering, the Minister stated that till date the government has sanctioned various developmental projects for Atmakur constituency worth crores of rupees, reminding that recently Rs 27 crore has been sanctioned for road construction in Atmakur constituency and bridge construction on Berraperu stream in Sangam mandal. Anam said that every month the government is distributing Rs 133.22 crore to 3,06,299 people as pensions, including Rs 16.18 crore to 36, 937 beneficiaries in Atmakur constituency.