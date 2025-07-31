Development works worth Rs 43 crore to be executed

Nellore: The general body meeting of Nellore Municipal Corporation presided over by Mayor Sravanthi Jayavardhan on Wednesday unanimously adopted total 132 resolutions for execution of developmental works worth Rs 43 crore in the city.

Speaking on the occasion, Mayor Sravanthi Jayavardhan has said that it was decided to execute various developmental works including construction of CC roads, compound walls, permitting private tractors and Hydraulic tippers for shifting garbage, silt removal works in the drains, purchasing of sweeping machines and buses for VR Nellore Municipal Corporation High School (VRNMCHS) and development of Barashahid Dargah and Ganesh Ghat.

The Mayor has said that it was proposed to allocate Rs 101 crore under the Central government’s Amruth Scheme 2.0 for various developmental projects.

Deputy Mayor Roop Kumar Yadav, Syed Tahasin Imtyaz, Nellore Municipal Commissioner Y O Nandan and corporators were present.