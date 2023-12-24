Devotees throng Srisailam temple

Srisailam (Nandyal): Mukkoti Ekadasi was celebrated on a grand note at Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Srisailam on Saturday. The authorities, in a press release, stated that a special Utsavam was organised to Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bhramaramba Devi.

Special prayers were performed early in the morning and Ravana Vahana Seva was organised. After performing morning prayers, maha mangala harati was offered to the Lord and Goddess. Later Ravana Vahana Seva was organised to the Utsava Murthis and gramotsavam was also organised.

Devotees in large numbers thronged to the temple to have darshan of the presiding deities.

Board of Trustees president Reddivari Chakrapani Reddy, Executive Officer D Peddiraju, chief priest H Beeraiah Swami, Veda Pundits and others participated.

Vaikuntha Ekadasi was also celebrated at Ranganatha Swamy temple in Peravali in Maddikera, Guru Raghavendra Swamy Mutt in Mantralayam, Chenna Keshava Swamy temple in Gadivemula and Venkateshwara Swamy temple in Bujunur.

The authorities at Urukunda Narasimha Eeranna Swamy temple at Kowthalam have performed special prayers to the Lord. Priests performed Jalabhisekam and Pushpaalankaarana to Lord Narasimha Swamy. Later, Pallaki Utsavam was conducted.