The Dharma Prachara Mahotsavam commenced in Tadepalligudem under the auspices of the Dharma Prachara Parishad of Endowment Charity Department on Friday. These charitable and spiritual programs are being organized with the guidance of the Deputy Chief Minister of the State and Devadaya Charity Minister, Kottu Satyanarayana.

The first day of the Mahotsavam featured the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamivarla Divya Kalyana Mahotsavam, which was celebrated as a visual feast. The event took place at the local temple of Sri Balusulamma Amma. The Dharma Prachara Mahotsavam began on January 12th and will continue until February 29th.









During the Divya Kalyana Mahotsavam, Sri Durga Malleswara Swami performed the divine marriage ceremony, accompanied by Vedic recitations by scholars from Vijayawada Kanakadurgamma Devasthanam and chanting by priests. Elaborate arrangements have been made in the open space between Balusulamma temple and Balusulamma Kalyana Mandapam for the conduct of this Mahotsavam.



Devadayamantri Kottu Satyanarayana and Soudhani Kumari couple presided over the ceremony, sitting on peethas and performing the marriage rituals. Swami offered silk cloths to Ammavars. The renowned Vedic scholar, Vedanta Rajagopala Chakravarty, is overseeing these Mahotsavams.

Several dignitaries, including Town Vaikapa President Gundubogula Nagu, CGF Committee Member Karri Bhaskara Rao, Area Hospital Development Committee Member Kolukuluri Dharmaraju, Balusulamma Devasthanam Chairman Kottu Anjibabu, Vattipolu Ramu, Former Councilor Singam Subbarao, Ward Incharges Chamana Prasad, Addala Narasimha Rao, and others, participated in the program.

As part of the ongoing Mahotsavam, the Sri Kanakadurgamma Khadgamala Kumkumarchana Puja will be performed on Saturday at 10 am.