Double heart surgery performed successfully at Kurnool GGH
Kurnool: In a remarkable feat, doctors at the Government General Hospital, Kurnool, successfully performed a highly complex double heart surgery on a 66-year-old patient from Lakshmipuram village.
The patient, Hussain Peera, was suffering with three blocked coronary arteries requiring a bypass surgery, along with a severely damaged aortic valve that needed replacement. Performing both procedures simultaneously is extremely challenging, especially in elderly patients, due to the high risk involved.
Speaking to The Hans India on Monday, Dr Chinta Prabhakar Reddy, Cardiovascular Thoracic Surgeon (CVTS) of the hospital, said the surgical team managed to complete the procedure without the need for a third operation. Veins were harvested from the patient’s leg for the bypass, and a new artificial aortic valve was successfully implanted. Under continuous care and monitoring, Hussain Peera gradually recovered from post-operative phase, which was critical, and was discharged on Monday in stable condition. He further said that the patient will require lifelong medication to keep his blood thin and to prevent complications, all of which will be provided free of cost by the hospital under NTR Vaidya Seva scheme.