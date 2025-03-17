Draw inspiration from life of Sriramulu, people told

Anantapur: District Collector Dr V Vinod Kumar has described Potti Sriramulu as an architect of our Telugu State and worthy of emulation.

Participating in the birth anniversary celebrations of Sriramulu organised by the Department of Tourism here on Sunday, Collector Vinod Kumar garlanded the portrait of the great leader.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that it is heartening to officially celebrate the birth anniversary of a great visionary. Because of his tireless efforts, the AP state was created with Kurnool as the capital. “Today we have a district named after him and in every district we find his statue erected in his memory. He walked in the footsteps of our national leader Mahathma Gandhi,” the Collector said.

Dr Vinod said he was privileged to work in Nellore, the native district of Sriramulu. By laying his life for the cause of the State and nation, Sriramulu gave inspiration to the youth for all times to come. He was the one who fought for creation of a Telugu State and for the Telugu language state.

Every one should think on the lines of Sriramulu as to what good can we do for the State.

Assistant collector B Vinuthna, DRO A Malola, DPM Anand, district tourism officer Jayakumar Babu and DWAMA PD Saleem Basha were among those present.