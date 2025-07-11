Drawing inspiration from Amaravati, TUDA area will be developed

Tirupati: The TUDA area comprising four municipal towns, nine constituencies and 39 mandals will be developed with the inspiration of capital city Amaravati construction, said TUDA Chairman C Divakar Reddy.

Speaking at an awareness meeting held for Grama Panchayat secretaries, MPDOs and municipal officials here on Wednesday, TUDA chairman Divakar Reddy said every effort will be made for the allround development of all the villages under TUDA limits and also ensure required facilities to the pilgrims arriving from various places for darshan.

Seeking the village secretaries to act as a bridge between TUDA and villages, Reddy said the village secretaries should cooperate with TUDA for planned development of villages. The village secretaries should be aware of TUDA rules and regulations and see that no unauthorised layouts or buildings come up in their respective villages.

He further said TUDA has taken up on priority basis, the works for providing drinking water, drains and electricity in every village.

TUDA vice-chairman Subham Bansal said the panchayat secretaries who are key for village development should study all the GOs for rural development and should strive to bridge the communication gap between TUDA and rural areas.

It may be noted here that it is the first meeting covering all the officials in the TUDA limits in which 1100 village officials, MPDOs and Municipal officials participated.