Drinking water facility for devotees atop Indrakeeladi

Vijayawada: Forthe convenience of devotees, two new drinking water purification plants worth Rs 30 lakh were inaugurated on Friday at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada, with the support of Divis Laboratories.

On the initiative of the temple Executive Officer and Deputy Collector VK Seena Naik, the facilities were set up inside the temple premises. One plant has been installed at Siva temple near the mirror hall, and the other near Gopika Krishna idols beside the new puja halls.

EO Seena Nayak, along with his family members, performed special puja before dedicating the water plants to devotees. Speaking on the occasion, Seena Naik said the temple administration is committed to providing better facilities to devotees and expressed gratitude to Divis Laboratories for their generous support. He added that more such amenities would be developed in future with the cooperation of donors. Highlighting the importance of the facility, Seena Naik said thousands of devotees visit the temple every day, and the availability of purified drinking water is a boon for them. The EO informed that Divis Laboratories has come forward to establish five Jala Prasad centers at the temple at a cost of Rs.80 lakh. Of these, four have already been completed and made available, while land has been identified for the fifth center. He urged the company to expedite the remaining work. Vedic Committee members Maharshi, Deputy Chief Priest Sankara Sandilya, Executive Engineer KVS Koteswara Rao, Divis representatives B Kishore Kumar, Ch Srinivasulu, and S Sai Krishna participated in the programme.