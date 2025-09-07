Durga temple to remain closed today

Vijayawada: Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy temple atop Indrakeeladri here, along with all its affiliated temples will remain closed on Sunday due to the upcoming lunar eclipse.

According to temple authorities, the temple doors would be closed with Kavaata Bandhanam at 3:30 pm on Sunday and would reopen on Monday.

Executive officer and special grade deputy collector V K Seena Naik announced in a statement that temple priests would perform Snapanabhishekam, Archana and purification rituals from 3 am to 8.30 am on Monday. Devotees would be permitted to have darshan starting at 8.30 am, he added.

Furthermore, EO Seena Naik urged devotees to note these special timings and to extend their cooperation to the temple administration.