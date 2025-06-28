Durgesh outlines vision for AP tourism, calls for more support from investors

Vijayawada: Tourism minister Kandula Durgesh on Friday emphasised the critical need for investor cooperation to accelerate tourism projects, develop robust infrastructure, provide world-class experiences for tourists, and ensure benefits for local communities. He participated on the second day of the AP Tourism Conclave Tech AI 2.0 jointly organised by the Global Forum for Sustainable Tourism and APTDC.

Durgesh said that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s decision to grant industrial status to the tourism sector has significantly boosted its development. “This is the opportune moment for investors to invest,” Durgesh declared, contrasting the current government’s proactive approach with the “lack of tourism development” in the state over the past five years.

Durgesh stressed that the government’s primary objectives are economic development and job creation for youth in Andhra Pradesh, with tourism playing a pivotal role in the development of all regions. He noted that the Centre has already sanctioned hundreds of crores of rupees through schemes like Swadeshi Darshan 2.0, PRASAD, SAASKI, and CBDD.

The minister confirmed that tourism development would be pursued through Public-Private Partnership (PPP) models. He outlined the state’s goal to showcase its 974 km long coastline, natural beauty, and historical monuments to the world. He also revealed that Europeans have expressed interest in investing in wellness centers in AP.

He gave details of six key areas guiding AP’s tourism sector: Branding, marketing, product development, projects, investments, partnerships, tech enablement, creative economy and capacity building.

The minister invited investors to put their money into AP, promising a free and conducive environment. He urged them to forget the “shadows of sorrow” from the previous government, emphasising the long-term tourism pathways being laid and the commitment to improving employment opportunities in the sector. “Andhra Pradesh tourism is conducive to investments. Share your ideas with the government, and it’s our responsibility to provide assurance when you come with investments,” he added.