e-Office seized amid allegations of file tampering

Secretariat (Velagapudi) : The cybercrime police on Wednesday seized the e-Office operated by the IT department in the Secretariat here following serious allegations of file tampering. This move comes in the wake of the YSRCP defeat in the elections.

The action was initiated after the director general of police (DGP) received a complaint alleging the deletion of files in the chief minister’s office within the e-Office system. As a result, login IDs have been locked, and operations within the e-Office have been halted pending investigation.



In response to the complaint, cybercrime units and other police teams are actively investigating the situation. They are scrupulously scrutinising the movement of files over the past week to determine the extent of the alleged tampering. There have been numerous allegations implicating officials from various departments in damaging the files.



Of particular concern is an allegation involving K Hemachandra Reddy, chairman of the AP State Higher Education Council (APSHEC), who is accused of shredding files into pieces within his office. This incident has prompted a comprehensive examination of the e-office system to prevent further destruction or manipulation of official documents.



As part of the ongoing investigation, the police officers are questioning several employees to gather more information and identify the individuals responsible for these actions.

