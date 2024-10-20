ED raids premises of Vizag ex-MP

Visakhapatnam : In a significant development that took place in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out raids on the properties belonging to former YSRCP MP M V V Satyanarayana.

According to sources, the searches were conducted at the residence of the former MP along with other locations, including his office, in connection with a land grabbing case.

The raids were conducted at residences and offices of the former MP’s close associate and auditor G Venkateswara Rao (known as GV) and another builder G Brahmaji as well.

Following an FIR filed at the Arilova police, the searches were carried out at five different locations by the ED.

The former MP recently obtained an anticipatory bail from AP High Court in a case involving charges of cheating, conspiracy and forgery.

It was filed by managing partner of Hayagreeva Farms and Developers Ch Jagadeeswarudu. He alleged that the former MP along with his other associates attempted to grab acres of his land, stretching over 12 acres, with forged documents.

He said that the land was allotted to him by the government for building an old age home and he and his wife owned Hayagreeva Infratech Projects Limited in 2006.

He stated that he came to know about the former MP and another builder through auditor GV for the project development.

Even as an agreement was signed for the project development, Jagadeeswarudu said that Satyanarayana allegedly forged signatures and fabricated the documents.

Also, the complainant alleged that he was forced to sign blank papers and threatened dire consequences.