Education best way to realise dreams

Eluru: District collector K Vetriselvi participated in the Mega Parents and Teachers Meet at the Government Junior College and Kasturba Girls’ High School in Kotadibba here on Thursday.

On the occasion, she administered a pledge to the students to stay away from drugs and urged them to inform officials about those who indulge in such acts. Speaking on the occasion, she said that the state government has brought many reforms in the education system and that students should achieve a bright future by adopting them.

She said that many more ideas are being made for the future of the children. She said that all efforts are being made to provide 100% quality education.

Stating that Intermediate is crucial in the academic career of students, she clarified that if the students study hard for two years, they would easily accomplish a main task of student stage. The aim of Mega PTM is to provide parents with an opportunity to know directly how much progress their children are making in their studies, how their behaviour is, whether they are increasing their awareness on social issues and many other issues.

Later, the collector presented cash prizes provided by the teachers to the students who secured the good marks in various subjects in the Class X examinations of Kasturba Girls’ High School last year. The collector had a joint lunch with the students at the school with Kasturba school. She said that students should be provided with good nutritious food according to the menu.

RDO M Achyuta Ambarish, District Education Officer M Venkatalakshmamma, RIO K Yohan, District Vocational Education Officer T Shekhar Babu, Tahsildar K Gayatri, Principals A Raj Krishna, G Giribabu, Bezawada Tripura Sundari Devi, School Education Committee Chairman R Chandrika, faculty, teachers, non-teaching staff,students, their parents and others participated in the programmes.