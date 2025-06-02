Educationist Chiranjeevini Kumari passes away

Kakinada: Dr P Chiranjeevini Kumari, a celebrated educationist and an unwavering advocate for Telugu language, culture, and women’s rights, passed away on Sunday. She was 94.

Born on March 30, 1931, Dr Chiranjeevini Kumari began her professional career as an English lecturer at Rangaraya Medical College in Kakinada. In 1970, along with Dr PVN Raju, she established Ideal Junior College, which later expanded into a group of institutions including degree and engineering colleges.

A prolific writer and cultural custodian, Dr Kumari served as the secretary of the East Godavari Writers’ Association, significantly contributing to the literary and linguistic development of the region. As a firm believer in preserving the Telugu language, she ensured that all Ideal institutions retained Telugu as the mandatory second language, strengthening its academic prominence.

She played a pivotal role in organising major literary and cultural events such as the ‘Mahakavi Sri Sri Saptati’, the ‘Millennium Telugu Literature Celebrations’, and the first ‘Sahasravadhanam’ by Dr Garikapati Narasimha Rao. Dr Kumari also led initiatives to chronicle the cultural and literary history of the East Godavari district and contributed to the Jana Vignana Vedika movement.