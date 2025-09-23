EG collector warns against fetal sex determination tests

Rajamahendravaram: East Godavari district collector Kirti Chekuri has warned of strict action against those performing fetal sex determination tests. She said such tests are illegal and anyone found conducting them will face severe consequences. On Monday evening, she held a meeting with officials from the Medical and other departments at her chamber in Bommuru to discuss the implementation of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act.

During the meeting, the collector stressed that conducting fetal sex determination tests is a crime under the law. She advised police, revenue, and health department officials to conduct decoy operations at scanning centres and hospitals. She also directed them to place special surveillance on primary health centres with low sex ratios.

The Collector expressed concern over the continued discrimination and neglect of girls in society, highlighting that female feticide and attempts to destroy unborn female babies are alarming. She stated that sustainable societal development is not possible without giving equal respect to girls.

The collector urged everyone to work towards raising awareness about the rights of girls in every family, village, and school. She emphasised that educating a girl leads to the development of a family and, subsequently, the entire society. Therefore, everyone must act responsibly to prevent fetal sex determination and ensure equal rights for girls.

She also advised ANMs, ASHA workers, and staff nurses to undertake extensive programmes to raise awareness among pregnant women in villages. The Collector ordered strict measures to prevent the misuse of scanning machines for illegal activities and to maintain special surveillance on sex determination in rural areas.