Emergency support desk established at AP Bhavan following Pahalgam terror attack
In response to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, an emergency desk has been established at AP Bhavan to assist Telugu citizens visiting Jammu and Kashmir. Officials have announced that those in need of support can contact AP Bhavan at the number 9818395787, where V. Suresh Babu is available to provide information and assistance.
The tragic terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, 2025, has captured global attention, resulting in the loss of 27 tourists' lives and leaving many others injured. In response, world leaders—including US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and officials from Saudi Arabia and Israel—have issued strong condemnations of the attack and expressed their solidarity with India during this difficult time.