  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Emergency support desk established at AP Bhavan following Pahalgam terror attack

Emergency support desk established at AP Bhavan following Pahalgam terror attack
x
Highlights

In response to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, an emergency desk has been established at AP Bhavan to assist Telugu citizens visiting Jammu and Kashmir.

In response to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, an emergency desk has been established at AP Bhavan to assist Telugu citizens visiting Jammu and Kashmir. Officials have announced that those in need of support can contact AP Bhavan at the number 9818395787, where V. Suresh Babu is available to provide information and assistance.

The tragic terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, 2025, has captured global attention, resulting in the loss of 27 tourists' lives and leaving many others injured. In response, world leaders—including US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and officials from Saudi Arabia and Israel—have issued strong condemnations of the attack and expressed their solidarity with India during this difficult time.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick