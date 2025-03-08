English plays pivotal role in communication

Vijayawada: Dr N Usha, Registrar, Krishna University, Machilipatnam said English, as a universal language for brands to com-municate with diverse global audiences, plays a pivotal role in communication in the world and provides ample employment opportunities to the students of visual and mass media. She gave real-life examples of how Japanese cartooning is viewed with Telugu and English subtitles.

She was the chief guest at the two-day international conference on ‘New Frontiers in Visual Communication and Mass Media in Hybrid Mode’ conducted at Siddhartha Ma-hila College on Thursday and Friday.

The conference brought together esteemed scholars, researchers and media professionals from around the country to explore the latest advancements and trends shaping the dynamic landscape of visual communication and mass media.

The valedictory session was presided over by Prin-cipal Dr S Kalpana. Addressing the gathering, she said the students should be alert regarding the fake news and de-bunk it.

Dr R Madhavi, Special Officer of the event said English communication skills provides umpteen opportunities to the young generation in visual communication and mass media. She said the English speakers have good opportunities but multilingual speakers will have more great opportunities at decision-making levels.

Dr K Sailaja Rani, HoD of English, said the insights shared at this conference would undoubtedly have a profound im-pact on the future of visual communication and its role in shaping our understanding of the world. The Hybrid Session was chaired by R Deepa, Govt College, Tiruvuru.