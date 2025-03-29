‘Ensure all newborns attain proper weight, height’

Tirupati : Andhra Pradesh State Women and Child Welfare Department Secretary A Surya Kumari stressed the importance of providing welfare services to mothers, children, and adolescents with care and compassion. Addressing a review meeting held in Tirupati on Friday, she highlighted the need for Anganwadi centres to ensure 100 percent availability of drinking water, electricity, and proper toilet maintenance.

The meeting, attended by district Collector Dr S Venkateswar and various stakeholders, focused on the progress and direction of the department’s initiatives. During her address, Surya Kumari mentioned that Panchayats recognised under the Central government’s ‘Suposhit Panchayat’ programme could receive incentives of up to Rs one lakh if all necessary facilities were provided.

The secretary underlined the responsibility of department officials to ensure that every newborn attains the appropriate weight and height. Prescribed nutritional supplements must be provided regularly to pregnant women. She also emphasised the need to curb teenage pregnancies and to identify out-of-school adolescents, particularly in rural areas.

The secretary also emphasised the need for creative and well-equipped baby feeding rooms, raising awareness among boys and girls about the POCSO Act, and addressing the influence of social media and films on teenagers. She also advocated for the effective implementation of the Integrate d Child Protection Scheme (ICPS) and ‘Poshan Abhiyan’ awareness programmes for maternal and child health. The importance of issuing senior citizen cards promptly and ensuring strict enforcement of senior citizen protection laws was also mentioned.

Speaking at the meeting, Collector Venkateswar expressed concerns about health risks associated with child marriages and urged Anganwadi workers to care for children as their own. He mentioned that vacant positions in the department are being filled as per guidelines. Additionally, an MoU with ‘Care & Grow’ for strengthening of Anganwadi centres in Naravari Palle Panchayat had been initiated, yielding positive results.

Before the review meeting, Secretary Surya Kumari and the Collector inaugurated a Mother Feeding Centre at the Collectorate. Women and Child Welfare Department RJD Rohini, District Officer Vasantha Bai, Women DSP Srilatha and others attended the meeting.