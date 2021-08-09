Ensure Disha app downloaded by every girl, woman: Minister to officials

Rajamahendravaram: Home Minister M Sucharitha said that every woman and girl in the State should utilise the services of the Disha App, through which they can get the necessary help during the time of need.

District police conducted a special awareness drive to educate women on the Disha app at Z Ragampet village of Gandepalli mandal in East Godavari district on Sunday. Eluru Range DIG KV Mohan Rao, District Superintendent of Police M Ravindranath Babu, Joint Collector G Raja Kumari and others participated in the event. Minister Sucharitha participated as chief guest on the occasion. She said that to provide better security to women, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the Disha app. Disha app can protect girls and women by alerting the police.

Every household should be made aware of the app. She said that everyone should have knowledge on how to use the Disha app. She wanted the officials to reach out to every household and see that the App is downloaded by all girls and women from Google Play Store. The State government would always be in the forefront for protection of women, she emphasised. Eluru Range DIG KV Mohna Rao said that if there is a Disha app on every woman's mobile phone, an invisible bodyguard will be with them for their protection. Every woman should download the app and know about its functioning.

SP Ravindranath Babu explained about the utility of the Disha app. He said that women and girls can press a button on the phone in time of need. If that is not possible, they can send an alert to the police by shaking the phone, which contains the Disha mobile app. The State government had ambitiously designed the Disha app for the protection of women.

He said that every woman and girl who uses a smartphone should download the Disha app. The information can be given through the dial 100/112/101 in the Disha app. He said several measures were being taken under the auspices of the Police department for the safety of women. Minister Sucharita, DIG Mohan Rao and SP Ravindranath Babu congratulated the women policemen who worked hard to get women download the Disha app.