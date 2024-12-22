Ensure robust security measures along coastal regions: Collector

Tirupati: In a concerted effort to enhance safety and security along the coastal regions, District Collector Dr S Venkateswar di-rected relevant authorities to coordinate and implement robust security measures. He chaired the first District Coastal Security Committee meeting at the Collectorate here on Saturday.

The Collector emphasised the importance of repairing and upgrading the Dugarajapatnam coastal police station, in-cluding the construction of a compound wall as suggested by Additional SP for coastal security police, Visakhapat-nam.

He instructed officials to prepare estimates and proposals for funding based on the availability of resources.

Officials also reported progress on identifying a site near Pudi Rayi Daruvu for jetty construction, with forest and environmental clearances awaited.

The required Rs 48 crore for the project is expected to be provided by SHAR, subject to approvals. Dr Venkateswar urged the concerned forest and revenue officials to expedite the necessary clearances.

To enhance awareness among fishermen, the Fisheries Department was instructed to educate them about carry-ing Aadhaar biometric cards while venturing into the sea.

The Collector directed Marine Police officials to install CCTV cameras at Tupilipalem and Dugarajapatnam beach-es, assuring the necessary funds for this initiative. He also stressed implementing a colour-coding system for local fishing boats for easier identification.

The discussion also covered joint patrolling to curb illegal fishing activities in collaboration with coastal security po-lice. Officials raised concerns about fishermen from Tamil Nadu engaging in unauthorised mechanised fishing in local waters, and a resolution has been passed to raise the is-sue at the State government level.

Marine police officials commended the proactive efforts of Tirupati district authorities in rescuing Nellore fishermen stranded off the Srinivasapuram coast, highlighting the importance of coordinated response during emergencies.

Additional SP for Crime Naga Bhushan Rao, Coastal Secu-rity Police Additional SP Madhusudan Rao, Customs pre-ventive division superintendent Syamsundar Reddy, coast guard officer Baig, DSP Giridhar, fisheries officer Nagaraju, marine police officials Malakondaiah and Venugopal Reddy and representatives from the Indian Navy and CISF at-tended the meeting.