Ensure spiritual splendour during Ganesh Utsav

Vijayawada: District collector G Lakshmisha directed officials from various departments to work in coordination to ensure that the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities proceed in a peaceful and spiritually vibrant atmosphere, without any untoward incidents. Collector Lakshmisha, along with Joint Collector S Ilakkiya, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner Dhyanchandra HM, and Deputy Commissioner of Police KGV Saritha, held a meeting on Thursday with officials from the departments of Revenue, Police, Pollution Control Board, Health & Medical, Fire, and Electricity to discuss the arrangements for the Ganesh Utsav. He emphasised the need for officials to raise awareness among Utsav committees about the necessary precautions, environmental-friendly practices, and the process for obtaining permits. The Collector highlighted the environmental risks posed by chemical colors used in idols, which can pollute water bodies and harm aquatic life. He encouraged officials to promote the use of eco-friendly clay Ganesha idols to protect the environment.

Lakshmisha also instructed that the placement of idols should not obstruct public movement or traffic. He advised Utsav committees to set up their pandals in a way that does not hinder vehicle flow. He urged them to avoid high-decibel sound systems and to ensure the festivities are conducted peacefully, preventing any potential for riots or clashes. He stressed the importance of taking precautions against fire hazards, ensuring that all lighting arrangements are safe and free from short circuits. He also called for strict vigilance to maintain law and order during processions and immersions. Collector Lakshmisha advised everyone, from Panchayat Secretaries upwards, to remain alert and proactive.

DRO M. Lakshminarasimham, PCB EE P. Srinivasa Rao, Vijayawada RDO K. Chaitanya, Nandigama RDO K. Balakrishna, Tiruvuru RDO K. Madhuri, and other officials also participated.