Ensure steps for uplift of poor, says DCCRMB

Nellore: The District Consultative Committee Review Meeting of Bankers(DCCRMB) headed by Collector Himanshu Shukla has stressed the need of bankers to ensure in uplifting the living standards of poor and down trodden communities in the district.

The meeting also has decided to hold special drive to motivate the farmers over adoption of Farm Mechanization Scheme (FMS) in the interest of making cultivation as profitable one.

Speaking the occasion, Collector Himanshu Shukla has urged the bankers to feel responsible for liberally lending the loans to the beneficiaries related State and Central governments sponsored schemes sanctioned in the district.

Collector said that government has introduced FMS in the interest of easing the agriculture labor to the farmers during peak agriculture season by offering subsidies in a big way. He appealed the bankers to ensure steps for lending loans to the farmers for purchasing the instruments like Cultivators, Rotators Sprayers, Cutters etc.

While saying that following directions of the State government the administration has proposed to brought 70,000 acres of new ayacut this year, Himanshu Shukla has pointed out it will not possible unless bankers extending their sport.

Collector urged the bankers also to take steps for lending loans under Mudra Yojana, Surya Ghar schemes of Central government.

District Agriculture Officer (DAO) P Satya Vani has detailed the ongoing agriculture activities and status of agriculture land existing in the district.

Lead Bank of district manager Mani Sekhar NABARD DDM Babu, DRDA PD Nagaraja Kumari, and others were present.