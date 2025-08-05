Ensure total eradication of single-use plastics

Nellore: State Pollution Control Board (PCB) Chairman P Krishnaiah has directed the officials to initiate steps for total eradication of single-use plastic bags in the district.

Along with District Collector O Anand, he addressed a review meeting with the officials at Nellore Collectorate on Monday.

Stating that there is a danger of people getting cancer and other dreadful diseases if usage of single-use plastic items continues, the Chairman suggested the officials to use cloth bags besides urging people to use them.

He instructed the officials to intensify raids to prevent importing plastic items from other States and to set up more check post on district borders.

The Chairman suggested Collector Anand to deploy a multi-department Task Force for the purpose. At the same time, he told the administration to encourage manufacturing of cloth bags through self-help groups and make them available at lesser prices in the market. Stressing that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is keen on total eradication of single-use plastics by October 2, 2026, the PCB Chairman urged the officials to ensure total ban.

Collector Anand has ordered transport, police, marketing, and civil supplies department officials to conduct joint raids on business establishments, vegetable markets, temples, Rythu Bazars and other busy centers.